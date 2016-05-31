FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany not considering scrapping A400M transport plane-gov't source
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 31, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Germany not considering scrapping A400M transport plane-gov't source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany is not considering cancelling the troubled Airbus Group SE A400M transport plane program despite an ongoing series of problems, a German government source said Tuesday.

Airbus expects to deliver four to six A400M aircraft to the German military this year, the source said. The government is looking at options to deal with a temporary bottleneck in transport needs through leasing and other bilateral options with France, Britain and the United States, said the source.

Neither Airbus nor enginemaker MTU Aero Engines AG expect that current issues with the A400M engine will necessitate a major redesign of the engine, said the source. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.