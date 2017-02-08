BERLIN Feb 8 It remains unclear what caused an
engine issue with a new Airbus A400M military transport
plane that forced Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to take
a replacement plane back from Lithuania on Tuesday, a ministry
spokesman said Wednesday.
German military officials were examining the aircraft, which
remains in Lithuania, the spokesman said. He added it was
unclear if the issue involved a new problem with the troubled
transport plane, or marked a recurrence of known issues.
The problem affected one of four engines on the aircraft,
and was discovered during a maintenance check after von der
Leyen arrived in Lithuania to visit German troops participating
in a NATO deployment there.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)