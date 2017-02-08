BERLIN Feb 8 It remains unclear what caused an engine issue with a new Airbus A400M military transport plane that forced Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to take a replacement plane back from Lithuania on Tuesday, a ministry spokesman said Wednesday.

German military officials were examining the aircraft, which remains in Lithuania, the spokesman said. He added it was unclear if the issue involved a new problem with the troubled transport plane, or marked a recurrence of known issues.

The problem affected one of four engines on the aircraft, and was discovered during a maintenance check after von der Leyen arrived in Lithuania to visit German troops participating in a NATO deployment there. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)