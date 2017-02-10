BERLIN Feb 10 The German air force has begun a
detailed inspection of an Airbus A400M military
transport plane at a base near Hanover to determine what caused
one of its four engines to break down during the defence
minister's visit to Lithuania.
A spokesman for the Luftwaffe said a three-person Airbus
crew flew the plane back to Germany's A400M base in Wunstorf on
Friday since German pilots are not licensed to fly the plane
using only three engines.
One of the engines sprang an oil leak during a visit by
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to German troops in
Lithuania, forcing her to switch planes in what a ministry
spokesman described as a "very aggravating" incident.
It left Germany with just one of eight A400Ms ready for use,
another embarrassing setback for a programme that is already
years behind schedule and has cost Airbus over 5 billion euros
in writeoffs. Most of the other planes are out for repairs,
inspections and maintenance, some of it planned and some
unscheduled.
Airbus says it is doing all it can to support the
investigation.
It remains unclear exactly what caused the oil leak, which
air force officials say appears linked to the hydraulic system
used to adjust the turbine blades in the massive A400M engines.
However one German military source familiar with the
programme said there were initial indications that the incident
involved a routine and relatively minor technical problem.
Rainer Arnold, defence policy expert for the Social
Democrats in parliament, said he hoped to get an update on the
cause of the problem early next week.
Lawmakers have expressed concern about the incident, and
particularly the engines on the A400M, after gearbox issues that
required major retrofits.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)