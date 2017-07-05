BUECKEBURG, Germany, July 5 Airbus Helicopters
Deutschland and engine maker MTU Aero Engines
on Wednesday announced they had teamed up with six
other German firms to push for a role in managing and
maintaining a future German military heavy-lift helicopter.
The companies signed a partnership agreement in which they
underscored the importance of the German procurement programme,
for which the German Defence Ministry has earmarked 3.84 billion
euros ($4.35 billion) in budget plans through 2029.
This programme is "too big for Germany industry not to be
involved," Airbus's Stefan Woelfle told a helicopter conference
in the town of Bueckeburg, near the northern city of Hanover.
Airbus officials say they don't have a helicopter large
enough for German likely military's needs, but want to take a
close look at the requirements when they are released by the
defence ministry, a move that could occur next year.
German defence officials have said they want a low-risk
helicopter that already exists, which means the competition will
likely be between the CH-47F built by Boeing Co and the
CH-53K built by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp
.
Both companies already work closely with German industry and
have said they would seek to form partnerships to build a future
German helicopter.
The ministry has not said if it would hold a separate
competition for certification, logistics and maintenance of the
helicopter. Airbus officials say that would ensure the continued
health of the German helicopter industry.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)