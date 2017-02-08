BERLIN Feb 8 Airbus said on Wednesday
the company was shocked by and deeply regretted the technical
issue that affected a new German A400M military transport and
forced Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to use a
replacement plane to travel back from Lithuania on Tuesday.
A company spokesman said the company was doing all it could
to support a military investigation of the incident and help
with any needed analysis. He said a company pilot was standing
by to help return the defective aircraft to Germany.
"We are shocked and deeply regret that the defence minister
and her delegation suffered significant travel consequences as a
result of the breakdown of an A400M," the spokesman said.
