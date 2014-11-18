FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus to deliver first A350 jetliner around December 12
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus to deliver first A350 jetliner around December 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Airbus is aiming to deliver the first A350 jetliner around December 12 with customer Qatar Airways being the first to receive it, a representative of the airline said on Tuesday.

The A350, Airbus’ newest plane, is made with carbon composite fuselage and is a direct competitor to Boeing’s composite 787 Dreamliner.

The plane received its certification by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week, after winning European safety approval in September. The version of the jet certified by the FAA and European regulators, the A350-900, is designed to seat 314 passengers. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Diane Craft)

