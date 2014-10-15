FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus A350 wins key approval for 370-minute extended ops-sources
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus A350 wins key approval for 370-minute extended ops-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus has won European safety approval that would give its new A350 passenger jet virtually unlimited route flexibility in the event of an engine failure, sources familiar with the matter said.

The decision from the European Aviation Safety Agency officially grants Extended Operations known as ETOPS of “beyond 180 minutes” but will allow pilots to fly the twin-engined jet for up to 370 minutes in the event that one engine shuts down.

EASA and Airbus declined to comment.

ETOPS rules, which are subject to separate clearances for each airline, effectively determine the routes twin-engined jets can take over deserted areas and oceans.

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner has clearance to operate for 330 minutes on one engine, but the difference between the two categories is seen as mainly a marketing one since both leave enough margin to operate on nearly all commercial routes. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.