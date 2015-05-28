FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus says small maturity issue on A320neo engine part
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus says small maturity issue on A320neo engine part

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, May 28 (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus is proceeding towards its end-year target for the entry into service of a revamped A320neo despite problems with a small part on some engines, a senior executive said.

The problem involves the maturity of a ‘snap ring’ inside the Pratt & Whitney engines for the first aircraft, which the engine maker plans to replace with a minor modification, Didier Evrard, executive vice president for programmes, told reporters.

The ring is used to keep a seal in place.

“We will not compromise on maturity at all; this would be a very short-term view and we will continue to push ourselves and our suppliers,” Evrard said on Thursday.

However, he said the company’s target of delivering the first plane to Qatar Airways by the end of the year remained a “reasonable” one.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.