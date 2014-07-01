FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says A320neo flight tests to begin in September
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus says A320neo flight tests to begin in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Airbus said the assembly of its first revamped narrow-body A320neo plane had been completed, paving the way for flight tests to start in September and entry into service in the fourth quarter of next year.

“The assembly of Airbus’ first A320neo has been completed following painting of the aircraft and the mounting of Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM engines,” Airbus said in a statement on Tuesday.

“MSN6101, which will be the first A320neo to fly, will soon start its ground tests to prepare for first flight.” (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
