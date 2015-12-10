Lufthansa to take delivery of first Airbus A320neo this month

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is set to become the first airline to fly Airbus’ revamped single-aisle A320neo jet when it takes delivery of its first plane this month.

Lufthansa expects to take delivery of the A320neo this year, a spokesman for the German airline said. That would make it the launch operator, the spokesman added.

Qatar Airways was due to be the launch operator, but Aviation Week, which first reported the story, said Qatar Airways had refused to take the jet as planned because of operational restrictions in place for the aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney engines.

Airbus was not immediately available for comment. Qatar Airways declined to comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)