Airbus offers long-range version of A321neo, targets Boeing 757
October 21, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus offers long-range version of A321neo, targets Boeing 757

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Airbus Group NV said on Tuesday that it is offering airlines a long-range version of its A321neo jetliner, aimed at replacing Boeing Co's 757 jetliner, a long-range single-aisle jet that is no longer in production.

"The long-range version of the A321neo will be the ideal 757 replacement with true transatlantic range, 25 percent lower fuel burn and true long-range comfort," an Airbus spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, writing by Alwyn Scott, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
