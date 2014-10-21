Airbus offers long-range version of A321neo, targets Boeing 757

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Airbus Group NV said on Tuesday that it is offering airlines a long-range version of its A321neo jetliner, aimed at replacing Boeing Co’s 757 jetliner, a long-range single-aisle jet that is no longer in production.

“The long-range version of the A321neo will be the ideal 757 replacement with true transatlantic range, 25 percent lower fuel burn and true long-range comfort,” an Airbus spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, writing by Alwyn Scott, editing by G Crosse)