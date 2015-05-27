Airbus CEO says A400M problems should not affect 2015 guidance

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The head of Airbus Group sought on Wednesday to reassure investors over the impact of a recent crash of the A400M military transporter, saying its subsequent partial grounding should not disrupt 2015 financial forecasts.

Chief Executive Tom Enders also said he was confident about the prospect for plane orders at the upcoming Paris Airshow, but added that neither Airbus nor its U.S. rival Boeing were likely to repeat very strong 2014 sales performances.

On the helicopter market, where Airbus is the world’s largest non-military supplier, Enders said conditions were not improving as quickly as the company had expected due to the dampening effect of lower oil prices on energy industry demand. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)