FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus Group CEO says key projects on track, eyes higher output
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus Group CEO says key projects on track, eyes higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Airbus is studying further increases in production of its best-selling A320 jet family from 2018 after reaching a targeted level of 46 a month in 2016, the chief executive of parent Airbus Group said on Tuesday.

Each month, Airbus currently produces 42 of the narrowbody jets, which compete with the Boeing 737.

It plans to make a transition to an upgraded A320neo version between 2016 and 2018, after which it will consider further output increases, Airbus Group CEO Tom Enders told shareholders.

The A320neo project is on track, as is the A350, the company’s latest wide-body jet which is due to be delivered as scheduled later this year, Enders told the annual meeting of Europe’s largest aerospace group.

However, he said the A350 was entering a “red hot phase,” in which efforts to ramp up production coincide with last-minute changes stemming from round-the-clock flight testing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.