Airbus sees first flight of A320neo on Thursday
September 22, 2014

Airbus sees first flight of A320neo on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Airbus will carry out the first flight of its revamped A320neo passenger jet on Thursday at 10:30 am local time (0830 GMT) in Toulouse, France, sales chief John Leahy said on Thursday.

Airbus is bringing out the fuel-saving version of its best-selling A320 narrowbody model from next year in competition with a similar planned revamp of the Boeing 737.

Leahy also told the Istat Europe air finance conference in Istanbul that he was negotiating with four customers for new orders for the latest upgrade of a larger jet, the A330neo. He expected announcements by the end of the year.

Leahy said the all-new A350 would meanwhile get its European safety certification “any day now”.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
