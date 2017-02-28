PARIS Feb 28 Airbus named on Tuesday
Jean-Brice Dumont as head of engineering at its commercial
aircraft division, one of the key posts within the European
aerospace and defence group.
Airbus said in a statement that Dumont - currently head of
engineering at Airbus Helicopters - would join Airbus in
September and take over from Charles Champion in December
following a transitional phase.
Champion is retiring later this year, but industry sources
have said he had clashed with Airbus' chief technology officer
Paul Eremenko, who is a former Google executive.
Reuters reported earlier this month that there were doubts
over how long Champion would stay in the key engineering role
after Eremenko's arrival.
