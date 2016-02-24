FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus chief says Brexit would not help its UK competitiveness
February 24, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus chief says Brexit would not help its UK competitiveness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The head of Airbus Group said on Wednesday a decision by UK voters to leave the European Union in a June referendum would not benefit the planemaker’s UK operations.

“If Britain leaves, I cannot imagine that this would have positive consequences for our competitiveness in Britain,” Chief Executive Tom Enders told a news conference on the aerospace group’s annual results.

Airbus, which builds wings for jetliners in the UK, has said a decision to quit the EU would raise doubts about its long-term investments in the country, where it employs 16,000 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

