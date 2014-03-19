FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus jets -sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

China in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus jets -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - China is in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus passenger jets potentially worth $20 billion when Xi Jinping pays his first visit to Europe as president at the end of this month, people familiar with the matter said.

In a broad-ranging deal that could help reset trade relations between China and Europe after a bumpy year, the deal could include an agreement to buy more A330 passenger jets in exchange for a deal to open Airbus’s second plant in the country.

The “cabin completion” plant for A330s would bolster Airbus’s presence, five years after the opening of its first final assembly plant outside Europe in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, where local workers piece together complete A320 jets.

The deal could also involve a decision to unfreeze the purchase of 27 A330s blocked by China during a recent row with the European Union over environmental policies.

A package to be announced during French and German stages of the trip could also include some A320 and A350 aircraft, the people familiar with the matter said. However, the final outcome depends on negotiations that could continue up to the last minute.

A spokesman for Airbus, a subsidiary of Airbus Group , previously known as EADS, declined to comment. The people declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media due to the confidentiality of the matter. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.