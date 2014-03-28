FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus, Bank of China team up on financing and aircraft leasing
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus, Bank of China team up on financing and aircraft leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Airbus Group said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bank of China to cooperate on financing operations and aircraft management.

Both parties will cooperate on domestic and international settlement, global cash management and treasury operations as well as loan and trade financing, aircraft leasing, aircraft asset management, hedging and corporate loans.

“The agreement will provide broader financing options to Airbus Group’s customers, including various currency options, and develop corporate and structured finance opportunities in China and globally,” Airbus said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet)

