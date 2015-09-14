FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO doesn't expect China slowdown to hit aircraft orders
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus CEO doesn't expect China slowdown to hit aircraft orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOBILE, Ala, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Airbus Group SA doesn’t anticipate taking a hit to aircraft orders from the economic slowdown in China, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Monday, as Airbus opened its first jetliner factory on U.S. soil.

“Obviously we watch our markets with great interest,” Enders said in an interview at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $600 million plant in Mobile, Alabama. “But at this point I have no reason to believe that the Chinese market is breaking down or anything like that.”

Enders also said the Toulouse, France-based company is “happy with the current euro-dollar relationship” and has no plans to change its foreign-exchange hedging strategy. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.