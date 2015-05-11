FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia grounds Airbus A400M after Spain crash - state news agency
May 11, 2015

Malaysia grounds Airbus A400M after Spain crash - state news agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia has grounded its Airbus A400M military transport plane following a crash involving a similar aircraft in Spain at the weekend, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force received the first of four A400M aircraft in March this year. It is the first export customer for the A400M outside of the original launch nations, according to Airbus.

An Airbus A400M plane crashed outside Seville on Saturday, killing four test crew and prompting Britain and Germany to ground the troop and cargo carrier. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alan Raybould)

