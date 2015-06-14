FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-SMBC denies report in talks to buy 30 Airbus jets
June 14, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-SMBC denies report in talks to buy 30 Airbus jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital on Sunday denied a report that it is in talks with European planemaker Airbus to buy 30 A320neo jets worth $3 billion at list prices.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies were in “advanced discussions” and that a deal could be announced at this week’s Paris Airshow.

“SMBC Aviation Capital is not in talks to buy 30 Airbus A320s,” a spokesman for the Dublin-based lessor said.

The company ordered 115 A320-family aircraft at last year’s Farnborough Airshow, in what Airbus described the largest single firm order by a major leasing company.

SMBC Aviation Capital is owned by a consortium including Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group . (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
