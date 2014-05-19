Airbus Defence to look at M&A as part of portfolio restructuring

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The defence unit of Airbus Group will look at both acquiring and selling assets as part of a portfolio restructuring, the unit’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We want to do business in which we are capable of being number one, number two in our business,” Bernhard Gerwert told journalists at a briefing ahead of the Berlin air show.

“If not, either we have to give up this business, or if we can manage it through consolidation, then we will acquire additional parts.”

He said the results of the review will be announced in the summer.

He also said he did not expect Switzerland to relaunch the purchase of fighter jets any time soon, after Swiss voters on Sunday blocked the $3.5 billion purchase of Gripen fighter jets. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher; editing by Thomas Atkins)