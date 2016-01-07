FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus defence asset sale "progressing well" - strategy chief
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus defence asset sale "progressing well" - strategy chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Airbus Group is making good progress in the sale of its defence electronics activities, a top executive said on Thursday.

In December, Airbus Group said it was on the verge of selecting a final candidate and expected a decision by the end of the month. Sources familiar with the talks estimate the value of the assets at around 1 billion euros.

“It is progressing well,” Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud, who is in charge of the negotiations, told Reuters when asked if a deal had been reached.

People familiar with the matter said Airbus Group had shortlisted Carlyle and KKR after two U.S. buyout groups put in significantly higher offers.

None of the players involved agreed to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.