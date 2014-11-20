FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Delta to buy 50 wide-bodied Airbus jets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus has won an order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, two people familiar with the matter said.

The order, to be split between the all-new A350-900 and a recently announced revamp of the current-generation A330, follows a closely fought competition with Boeing.

Airbus emerged as the front-runner after it became clear its revamped A330neo could be delivered earlier than Boeing’s temporarily sold-out 787 Dreamliner, one of the people said.

Airbus and Delta declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alwyn Scott, Jeffrey Dastin, editing by Peter Henderson)

