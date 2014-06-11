FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO says sees "zero negative impact" from emirates' a350 cancellation
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus CEO says sees "zero negative impact" from emirates' a350 cancellation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, June 11 (Reuters) - Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai’s Emirates airline, the chief executive of the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

“There will be zero negative impact; I do not say there will be a positive impact, but there will be zero negative impact,” Fabrice Bregier told reporters. “Does it hide something? Is it a problem for us? The answer is clearly no.”

The chief executive of the planemaking division of Airbus Group was speaking at a media briefing after Emirates scrapped a $16 billion order for the A350. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.