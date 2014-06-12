FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates airlines exec says demand forecast remains unchanged
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Emirates airlines exec says demand forecast remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - A senior executive with Dubai’s Emirates airlines said on Thursday that the carrier’s decision to cancel an order for 70 Airbus A350 jetliners did not reflect any concern about passenger demand.

The order cancellation “has nothing to do with (the) demand forecast” which remains unchanged, said Nigel Hopkins, Emirates executive vice president, service departments, on the sidelines of a press event at New York’s JFK International Airport. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)

