Airbus finds "minor damage" with Pratt engine after A320neo test
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus finds "minor damage" with Pratt engine after A320neo test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Airbus Group SE said on Wednesday that the plane-maker found “minor damage” with an engine powering its new A320neo narrowbody jet after a flight test, although it still expects to start deliveries of the widely sold aircraft this year.

Airbus plans to swap the Pratt & Whitney engine with a spare to continue the test campaign in a “matter of days,” a spokesman said. The company was evaluating the damage but that it was too soon to draw conclusions, spokesman Clay McConnell said.

Two other Pratt-powered aircraft are continuing flight tests, McConnell said. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

