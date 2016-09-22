FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Airbus exec confident in supplier's plans to fix engine delays
September 22, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Airbus exec confident in supplier's plans to fix engine delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The commercial aircraft unit of Airbus Group SE is confident in plans from Pratt & Whitney to solve engine production delays for its next-generation single-aisle planes, the A320neo, Chief Operating Officer for Customers John Leahy said Thursday.

"It is disappointing the situation we find ourselves in. But it's a good engine for everything we can see. They have some production difficulties that they're working their way through," Leahy told reporters in New York after a gathering of aviation executives and analysts known as the Wings Club.

United Technologies Corp said earlier this month it would deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, missing its target of 200 and pressuring cash flow. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
