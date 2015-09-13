FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus CEO says Alabama plant to focus on A321 production
September 13, 2015

Airbus CEO says Alabama plant to focus on A321 production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOBILE, Ala., Sept 13 (Reuters) - Airbus Group’s new U.S. factory here will build predominantly A321 aircraft, the company’s largest single-aisle plane, Chief Executive Fabrice Brégier said on Sunday.

More than half of the factory’s production will be A321 aircraft, which seat up to 250 passengers, Brégier said at a press conference before the plant’s opening on Monday.

“I think it will be much more than that,” he said. “From what I can see, probably three-quarters of them” will be A321s.

The Airbus plane, part of the A320 family, is the toughest competitor to rival Boeing Co’s single-aisle 737, offering more seating and range than Boeing’s largest 737 model. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao)

