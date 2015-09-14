FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Airbus CEO says Alabama plant to focus on A321 production
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Airbus CEO says Alabama plant to focus on A321 production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects capacity in second paragraph to 240 from 250)

MOBILE, Ala., Sept 13 (Reuters) - Airbus Group’s new U.S. factory in Mobile, Alabama, will build predominantly A321 aircraft, the company’s largest single-aisle plane, Chief Executive Fabrice Brégier said on Sunday.

More than half of the factory’s production will be A321 aircraft, which seat up to 240 passengers, Brégier said at a press conference before the plant’s opening on Monday.

“I think it will be much more than that,” he said. “From what I can see, probably three-quarters of them” will be A321s.

The Airbus plane, part of the A320 family, is the toughest competitor to rival Boeing Co’s single-aisle 737, offering more seating and range than Boeing’s largest 737 model. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Paul Simao and Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.