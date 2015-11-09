AIRSHOW-Airbus says IAG firms up orders for 19 more aircraft

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Monday International Airlines Group had firmed up orders for 19 additional widebody and single aisle aircraft - 2 A330-200s, 2 A330-300s and 15 A320neos.

In a statement coinciding with the Dubai Air Show, Airbus said the agreement with IAG and its airlines took their cumulative Airbus orders to a total of nearly 470 aircraft. The two A330-200s will be assigned to Iberia and the two A330-300s will be operated by Aer Lingus. The 15 A320neos will be assigned within the group.