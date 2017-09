ZHUHAI, China, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Airbus Group NV aims to double the value of materials it sources from China annually to $1 billion by 2020, a senior China executive said on Tuesday.

The comments were made by Airbus’ China Chief Operating Officer Rafael Gonzalez-Ripoll-Garzon on the sidelines of China’s premiere airshow in Zhuhai. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Brenda Goh)