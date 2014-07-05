FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus group strategy chief confident about plane orders at Farnborough airshow
July 5, 2014

Airbus group strategy chief confident about plane orders at Farnborough airshow

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 (Reuters) - Airbus Group is confident about sale orders at the Farnborough airshow later this month, its strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said on Saturday.

Asked how many plane orders he expected there, Lahoud said:

“We believe we’ll have a good business dynamic ... we are pretty confident.”

He said “the jury is still out” on whether the A330neo, an expected upgrade of the A330 jet, would be launched at the airshow. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
