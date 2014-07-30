FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Group H1 core profit up, studies Dassault stake sale
July 30, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus Group H1 core profit up, studies Dassault stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Airbus Group on Wednesday reported first-half underlying operating profit rose 10 percent and reaffirmed its forecasts for the year, telling investors not to worry about the health of the commercial jetliner market.

The Franco-German group also said it continued to study options for selling its 46 percent stake in French planemaker Dassault Aviation, inherited from one of the mergers that led to the creation of Europe’s largest aerospace company.

Its 2015 outlook remained unchanged before the cost of developing a new version of the A330 passenger jet announced at this month’s Farnborough Airshow, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

