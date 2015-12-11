FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cinven teams up with OHB to bid for Airbus unit - source
#Funds News
December 11, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Cinven teams up with OHB to bid for Airbus unit - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British private equity investor Cinven has teamed up with German space technology group OHB to bid for Airbus’s defence electronics unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person also said that private equity firm Blackstone had dropped out of a consortium with Rheinmetall , leaving the German defence group to bid for the Airbus unit on its own.

OHB was not immediately available for comment, while Cinven, Blackstone and Rheinmetall declined to comment.

Airbus, Europe’s largest aerospace group, is currently disposing of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). It said last month it aimed to pick a buyer for the defence electronics unit by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Arno Schuetze, Sabine Siebold and Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tom Miles)

