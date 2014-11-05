FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus reaches 1,080 gross orders in Jan-Oct
November 5, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus reaches 1,080 gross orders in Jan-Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Airbus sold three aircraft in October to bring its total orders for the year to 1,080 jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

After adjusting for cancellations, which remained unchanged from September at 286 aircraft for the year to date, Airbus posted net orders of 794 aircraft between January and October.

Airbus delivered 493 jets in the first 10 months of 2014, including 22 A380 superjumbos.

Over a similar period, between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28, U.S. rival Boeing recorded 1,117 gross orders and 1,011 net orders.

Airbus figures do not yet include a provisional order for 250 jets won from Indian budget carrier IndiGo last month. Airbus has said it expects this to be finalized by end-year. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

