India's IndiGo in talks with Airbus for $20.6 bln order -Bloomberg

July 10 (Reuters) - India’s private carrier IndiGo is in talks with Airbus Group to order 200 additional A320neo jets valued at about $20.6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The deal may be announced as early as next week at the Farnborough International Airshow, Bloomberg reported, adding that while IndiGo has talked with Boeing Co, the airline's preference is to stick with Airbus. (bloom.bg/1tq7U6Q)

Sakshi Batra, a spokeswoman for IndiGo, declined to comment on the report. Airbus could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Airbus is sprinting to line up preliminary orders for a revamped version of its A330 jet and is on stand-by to make an announcement at Farnborough. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)