Airbus CFO believes can hold at six/month rate for A330ceo
April 30, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus CFO believes can hold at six/month rate for A330ceo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) believes it will have enough orders to meet a production rate of 6 aircraft a month for the older version of its A330 widebody jet, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“We are working on campaigns, a number of campaigns,” Harald Wilhelm told journalists on Thursday after the group reported first-quarter results. “We believe we can do it.”

The group said in February it would cut the production rate to six per month from the first quarter of 2016.

He said the group also has time to win orders for the A380 superjumbo ahead of making any decision on the production rate and that it was focusing on ensuring the jet continued to remain at the breakeven point in 2016 and 2017.

He added he still expects 2016 earnings before interest, tax and one-offs to be flat when compared with 2015.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
