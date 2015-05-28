FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus CEO says leaning towards increase in A320 output
May 28, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus CEO says leaning towards increase in A320 output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, May 28 (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus said it was leaning towards raising output of its best-selling A320 model, but stressed no decision had been taken.

“We are inclined to go but we will go when we believe we have a market and have clear commitments from main suppliers,” Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the main unit of Airbus Group, told a news briefing.

“There is more upside than downside,” he added.

He said Airbus was still studying whether there was a business case in revamping the A380 superjumbo with new engines, as requested by its largest customer Emirates. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

