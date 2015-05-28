FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus exec says jet market could absorb over 60 A320s a month
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus exec says jet market could absorb over 60 A320s a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, May 28 (Reuters) - Planemaker Airbus hinted at further production increases in its popular A320 series on Thursday, saying market demand would justify a leap to “more than 60 aircraft” a month.

Sales chief John Leahy said anticipated demand already exceeded the planemaker’s existing production goal of 50 planes a month and that Airbus was studying further increases.

Airbus currently produces 42 of the medium-haul planes a month and has already set an output goal of 50 a month by the first quarter of 2017.

Rival Boeing is looking at producing 52 of its competing 737 model a month by 2018. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.