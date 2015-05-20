UPDATE 1-Philippine Airlines considering Airbus A350 jet for new routes

(Adds further details, background)

MANILA, May 20 (Reuters) - Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL) will consider Airbus’s twin-engined A350 jet for an expansion of its long-haul operations, the carrier’s top executive said on Wednesday, speaking at the Manila leg of an Airbus sales tour event.

PAL currently flies Boeing 777s on its long-haul routes, having retired its last four-engined Boeing 747 jumbo in September last year.

“There will be a need for us to get more long-haul aircraft for expansion to North America, Europe,” PAL President Jaime Bautista told journalists. “Of course we will study it very carefully,” he said, asked whether PAL is interested in A350.

The airline’s interest in new planes comes as PAL Holdings , its parent company, returned to the black in 2014 with a profit of 127 million pesos ($3 million) due to a combination of lower fuel prices and improving market conditions. It had reported three years of losses before that.

The Airbus A350 competes with Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner in the medium-sized widebody market, with airlines around Asia ordering both aircraft as they switch to newer and more fuel-efficient planes.

Boeing is also introducing an upgraded version of the 777-300ER, the 777X, which will be more fuel efficient and can carry more passengers.

The potential interest comes with Airbus well placed to deliver 15 of the widebody A350 planes this year and continues to expect more orders than deliveries in 2015, according to the head of the European planemaker, speaking last month.

Meanwhile Cebu Air Inc, which operates Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific Air, appeared less interested in the A350 at this point.

“I think the fleet strategy always follows the network strategy,” said Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Air’s chief executive, who was also attending the Airbus event.

“The A350 is very ideal for long haul. We don’t have any long-haul routes at this point that require this range.”

Cebu Pacific mostly operates Airbus A320s on its short-haul domestic and regional network. It also has a fleet of six Airbus A330s that it operates mostly on medium-haul services to points to the Middle East and Australia.

Rival Malaysian medium-haul budget carrier AirAsia X , which also operates A330s, has ordered the upgraded version of the plane, the A330neo.

Rival Malaysian medium-haul budget carrier AirAsia X , which also operates A330s, has ordered the upgraded version of the plane, the A330neo.

Scoot, the low-cost medium-haul subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, will switch to an all-787 fleet from an all-777 fleet by later this year.