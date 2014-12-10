Airbus says first delivery of A350 to Qatar postponed

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - First delivery of the new Airbus A350, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13, has been postponed and no new date has been set, the planemaker said on Wednesday.

“We are working very closely with Qatar Airways to meet our common goal to deliver their first A350 XWB very soon,” an Airbus spokesman said.

Qatar Airways is the biggest customer for Airbus’s new-generation wide-body aircraft.

Earlier this year, it delayed taking delivery of its first A380 superjumbo for several months in a dispute over cabin fittings. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Mark John)