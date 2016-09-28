By Tim Hepher
BARCELONA, Sept 28 Airbus Group Chief Executive
Tom Enders plans to expand a shake-up of Europe's largest
aerospace group by promoting two executives to oversee
engineering and programmes as he forces through more
"integration" to prepare for future competition.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters the heads of
the company's two remaining core divisions would get additional
group-wide functions after Fabrice Bregier, head of the dominant
Airbus unit, was designated as chief operating officer.
Nine months after arriving from Germany's Siemens
, Dirk Hoke, the head of Airbus Group's second largest
division, Airbus Defence & Space, could be awarded oversight of
industrial programmes across the group, the people said.
Guillaume Faury, who leads Airbus Helicopters, may be
responsible for engineering, the people said, asking not to be
named because the reorganisation has not yet been announced.
Fabrice Bregier, whose planned appointment as Airbus Group's
chief operating officer, on top of his existing role as head of
the jetliner unit, was reported last week, will oversee
group-wide operations as Enders' no.2.
Airbus Group declined comment.
The latest move builds on efforts to knit together the once
faction-ridden company and mark an end to what Enders described
in the past as "fiefdoms" inside the group, whose products range
from jetliners to satellites and choppers to fighter jets.
Enders said in a letter to staff last week organisational
changes would be finalised soon, adding "lean structures" and
speedy decision-making were both priorities.
It was not immediately clear what if any day-to-day role the
overlapping business heads would play in each other's divisions,
each of which faces pressing industrial challenges and can ill
afford any loss of focus, according to analysts.
Insiders say it is not, in the immediate term, chiefly seen
as a cost-cutting exercise but that it would help prepare for a
more radical modernisation relying on digital design, production
and support methods that would also require some new investment.
Enders recently named Marc Fontaine the company's first
"digital transformation officer".
Job cuts have not been ruled out, however, particularly as a
result of slow demand for A380 jetliners and civil helicopters.
Others say it strengthens Enders' grip after longstanding
tensions with Bregier, who is expected to give up his title as
chief executive of the Airbus commercial unit while remaining
its president and cementing his status as likely next group CEO.
