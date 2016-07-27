Airbus CEO says on track to meet 2016 order target

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Group is on "good track" to meet its target of selling at least as many jetliners as it delivers this year, after this month's Farnborough Airshow accelerated what had been a slow start in 2016 orders, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after posting lower second-quarter earnings weighed by charges on its delayed A400M programme, Tom Enders also said he was confident of finding a "reasonable" deal with buyer nations over late-delivery penalties and that he remained bullish over exports for the military transport plane.

Airbus earlier reaffirmed its target of delivering at least 650 commercial jets in 2016. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Andrew Callus)