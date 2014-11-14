FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Group nine-month profits rise, keeps targets
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus Group nine-month profits rise, keeps targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Airbus Group reported a 12 percent rise in nine-month underlying operating profit on Friday led by its planemaking and helicopter divisions, and reaffirmed its profit forecasts for the year.

Europe’s largest aerospace group said operating earnings before one-off items rose to 2.6 billion euros (3.23 billion US dollar) as revenue grew 4 percent.

In the third quarter, Airbus Group posted operating profit of 744 million euros, up 14 percent, and flat sales.

Analysts were on average predicting third-quarter operating profit up 1.7 percent and a 1.5 percent dip in revenue, according to a Reuters survey.

Airbus continues to target stable revenues and aircraft deliveries and “moderate” growth in operating margin in 2014.

U.S. rival Boeing last month reported an 18 percent increase in quarterly profit and raised its full-year core earnings forecast. (1 US dollar = 0.8046 euro) (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

