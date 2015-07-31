FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Group H1 profit rises, takes new A400M charge
July 31, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus Group H1 profit rises, takes new A400M charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Airbus Group reported a 6 percent rise in first-half core operating profit and revenue on Friday and confirmed its full-year financial forecasts, led by passenger jets and helicopters.

Chief Executive Tom Enders said in a statement that the world’s second-largest aerospace firm behind Boeing was focusing on operational priorities like the ramp-up in production of its A350 passenger jet and the troubled A400M military transporter.

Cumulative provisions on Europe’s largest defence project topped 5 billion euros ($5.47 billion) as Airbus took a fresh charge of 290 million on new A400M development delays caused by the fatal crash in May of a transporter during a test flight.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the accident had led to new development delays of up to three months.

Airbus Group booked a 748 million euro gain from the sale of an 18.75 percent stake in Dassault Aviation. ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

