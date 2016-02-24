FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Group profits in line, raises A330 output goal
February 24, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus Group profits in line, raises A330 output goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Airbus Group posted 2015 profit in line with forecasts on Wednesday and announced plans to reverse part of a planned production cut of A330 aircraft due to stronger-than-expected demand.

Europe’s largest aerospace group said operating earnings before one-off items, a measure of underlying performance, rose 2 percent to 4.132 billion euros ($4.55 billion) as revenue gained 6 percent to 64.450 billion.

Analysts were on average predicting full-year core operating income of 4.114 billion euros on revenue of 64.736 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Airbus said it would produce seven A330 aircraft a month from 2017. A year ago, it announced plans to cut output of the wide-body jet to six a month from the first quarter of 2016, compared with its plan at the time to produce nine a month. ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

