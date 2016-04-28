FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus Group Q1 core earnings fall 23 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

Airbus Group Q1 core earnings fall 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 28 (Reuters) - Airbus Group on Thursday posted slightly higher-than-expected core profit and reaffirmed targets for the year, while warning of serious challenges for its A400M military plane and reporting a heavy drain on cash due to delayed jet deliveries.

Widely watched operating earnings before one-off items at Europe’s largest aerospace group fell 23 percent to 501 million euros ($567.8 million) as revenue gained 1 percent to 12.183 billion euros.

Analysts were on average predicting core operating earnings before one-off items of 494 million euros on revenue of 11.946 billion, according to a Reuters survey. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.