Airbus Group Q3 core profit rises 12 pct, hikes jet output
October 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus Group Q3 core profit rises 12 pct, hikes jet output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Airbus Group posted a 12 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit before one-off items to 921 million euros ($1.01 billion) and confirmed an increase in production of its A320 jetliner to 60 airplanes a month from 2019.

Europe’s largest aerospace group said on Friday that quarterly revenue grew 6 percent to 14.072 billion euros and confirmed its annual targets, while announcing a new 1 billion euro share buyback by mid-2016.

Analysts were on average expecting quarterly operating income before one-offs of 768 million euros on revenue of 13.867 billion, according to a Reuters survey

Reuters had reported on Thursday that the company was set to announce an increase in output of its most popular jet, a key source of cash for funding new developments ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

