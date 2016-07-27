FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Group hit by 1.4 bln euros in charges in Q2
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Airbus Group hit by 1.4 bln euros in charges in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Group took over 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) in fresh charges for its troubled A400M military airlifter and delayed A350 jetliner, but reaffirmed its targets as it posted lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Delays in deliveries of another keenly awaited jet, the revamped A320neo jetliner, also weighed on Europe's largest aerospace group, whose core profits fell 4 percent in the second quarter.

Airbus Group posted 1.026 billion euros of charges for the A400M following gearbox problems and fuselage cracks and 385 million for the A350, whose deliveries have been held up by shortages of cabin equipment, triggering new penalty payments.

Core operating earnings before one-off items fell 4 percent to 1.183 billion euros in the second quarter as revenues slipped 1 percent to 16.572 billion euros. Analysts had on average predicted core earnings of 1.012 billion euros on revenues of 16.299 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
